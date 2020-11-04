Advertisement

DNR’s Western U.P. Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet virtually

Agenda items include the deer hunting season forecast and the delisting of gray wolves.
UP DNR Citizen Advisory Council outlines. (Michigan DNR Graphic)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WESTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Western Upper Peninsula Citizens' Advisory Council will meet virtually in a web conference Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Among the agenda items, discussions are scheduled on a deer hunting season forecast, bear hunting season recap, gray wolf delisting, 2021 deer regulations review and timeline and status of white nose syndrome in bats.

The meeting will be from 6:30-8 p.m. EST. This council session is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The public can participate in the session by offering comments or questions in advance or by attending the virtual meeting. Contact dahlstromk@michigan.gov with name, phone number and comment or question before 5 p.m. EST Monday, Nov. 9. For instructions on how to attend the virtual meeting, call 906-226-1331.

The DNR’s eastern and western Upper Peninsula citizens' advisory councils are designed to provide local input to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive and offer insight and guidance from members' own experiences and constituencies.

The council members represent a wide variety of natural resource and recreation interests. Agenda items are set by the council members and council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration.

To find nomination forms to be considered for a future council member vacancy, or to locate meeting packets and agendas, visit Michigan.gov/UPCAC.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula field deputy’s office at 906-226-1331.

