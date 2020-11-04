Director of Communications for Michigan Secretary of State Jake Rollow weighs in on election so far

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2020 Presidential Election has been raging for over a day now, and people across the country are glued to their televisions, computers, and phones, following what’s turning out to be a much closer race than was previously predicted.

For Michigan voters especially, the race holds a significance, as the state is one of the few left who has yet to call the election.

Jake Rollow, the Director of Communications for the Michigan Secretary of State, wants to assure Michiganders that democracy is, at times, a slow process, and to have patience as the votes are tallied.

Rollow reports that over five million people voted in the Michigan elections, which is potentially a state record for voter turnout.

When asked about what his thoughts on how much longer the wait would be, Rollow said that there’s not much to do but wait and try to be patient. Tallying absentee ballots is an involved process during a normal election season, and during this one, it’s become something of a Herculean Task.

Check out the interview as a whole in the video above.

