Congressional candidate Ferguson thanks supporters after loss to incumbent Bergman

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. congressional candidate, Democrat Dana Ferguson, of Negaunee, thanked his supporters after he lost to the incumbent, Republican Rep. Jack Bergman.

With 99% of the results in at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Bergman defeated Ferguson with a 61% to 38% majority. Libertarian candidate ben Boren garnered 1% of the vote.

Ferguson thanked his supporters, campaign volunteers, his staff, and his wife and children.

“While the results do not reflect the outcome I had hoped for, they do not deter me from my belief in what I was standing for. We need to be better. If we do not see it in our elected representatives, then why should we expect to see it in society?” Ferguson said. “The results of this election only steels my resolve and belief in this.”

Read the entire statement from Ferguson below.

While I am disappointed with the results of the election, I am proud of what my team and I stood for, how we campaigned and why we were out there fighting for a better future. I talked of hope and lifting people up, creating a better world for everyone, and sustainable solutions instead of perpetuating out-of-date norms. I entered this race to stand with the people of the district, present and future, to give them the voice which I don’t believe they’ve had in a long time. I would have loved to have that opportunity.

While it was not to be in 2020, I want to thank everyone who believed in me and what I stand for. To the countless people that volunteered over the course of this campaign I want you to know how thankful I am to you all. Your dedication and selflessness to help out a guy from Negaunee trying to make some positive change in the world is recognized and etched on my heart forever. Thank you for believing in me and assisting me become a better person and candidate for you.

I want to thank my dedicated, passionate, and extremely talented and hard-working team. Mya, Glen, Ellen, Katie, Doug and Andrew, thank you so much. I love you all! I am forever in debt to you. It has been an unforgettable journey and through it I am proud to have welcomed you into my life and in the process become family.

Without the love and support of my family and friends, taking on this challenge would have been impossibly difficult. Your unwavering commitment to this pursuit of mine fills me with so much love and gratitude. I know the results of this are going to be hard for many of you, but stay strong and don’t let this weaken your resolve.

And last, but certainly not least, my amazing children and wife. To my kids, Kiera, Austin, Jake, Oliver and Sebastian, you are the inspiration in everything I do. You are the fuel that keeps me going. There is no more just or worthy motivation than the pursuit of something that benefits others over yourself, and you are the spring that feeds the motivation for me. Your inspiration gives me the strength to stand up and even attempt the challenge of creating a better future.

Kristi, the love of my life and hands down one of the most caring and compassionate people I have ever met, without your rock solid presence in my life the foundation which I based this campaign off of would have crumbled long ago. You are beautiful inside and out. You challenge me in all the right ways and you continually instill me with hope when I see your kindness. I am the luckiest person out there because I have you in my life. Thank you for being you and for agreeing to walk with me down this uncertain path. I love you eternally.

How I ran my campaign was just as important to me as staying true to who I am. And I am proud of how this campaign was run. It was positive. We presented a vision that I believe in and stand behind. There was no jockeying for votes, just genuine efforts to enter people’s lives. While the results do not reflect the outcome I had hoped for, they do not deter me from my belief in what I was standing for. We need to be better. If we do not see it in our elected representatives, then why should we expect to see it in society?

The results of this election only steels my resolve and belief in this. We need to hold our leaders accountable and when they do not meet the standards we set for them then it is up to us to call them out on it. I will not become a mute voice. There are still so many out there wanting to create a better future and believe it will not create itself. It requires us to stand up and work for it. I will continue to work and I will proudly walk side-by-side with anyone else who believes as I do. We are not defeated by losing an election. We are defeated when we give up on our pursuit. I will not be giving up.

