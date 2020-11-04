Calumet organizations and volunteers stabilize historic sandstone structure for future use

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday morning, community volunteers went to work stabilizing 425 5th Street in Calumet.

According to Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien, the historic sandstone structure has served many functions in the village since its construction in 1895.

“At one point there was a saloon in this building,” said Polzien. “It was a magistrates office I believe in the 60s and 70s and a rock shop at that same time as well.”

The structure is owned by the Houghton County Land Bank. It was foreclosed two years ago. Polzien says the building has been abandoned for at least a decade.

Main Street Calumet partnered with the Land Bank, the Village Downtown Development Authority, and the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance to repair the damage the building has sustained.

“The roof was shot,” explained Jeff Ratcliffe, Executive Director for the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance. “We have a heavy-duty tarp on it right now to hold back a lot of the water. We’re still getting some in, but at this point we can get all the material out that retains water, so it’ll dry out quicker.”

Polzien says this project will take a piece of Calumet’s past and turn it into an important part of the village’s future.

“This building should be stabilized and ready for that redevelopment opportunity, that person who wants to come to the Copper Country or make a purchase and start a business,” she said. “It’s a long-term investment in our community and the success of Calumet.”

Ratcliffe added, “This is the original fabric of the town. By holding onto this building, getting it ready for redevelopment, it’ll be part of the process of bringing back Calumet. This is the kind of building that creates a sense of place in a town like this.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.