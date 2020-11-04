Advertisement

Astronomers find source of cosmic radio burst

‘You had to be looking at the right place at the right millisecond’
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A flash of luck helped astronomers solve a cosmic mystery: What causes powerful but fleeting radio bursts that zip and zigzag through the universe?

Scientists have known about these energetic pulses — called fast radio bursts — for about 13 years and have seen them coming from outside our galaxy, which makes it harder to trace them back to what’s causing them. Making it even harder is that they happen so fast, in a couple of milliseconds.

Then this April, a rare but considerably weaker burst coming from inside our own Milky Way galaxy was spotted by two dissimilar telescopes: one a California doctoral student’s set of handmade antenna s, which included actual cake pans, the other a $20 million Canadian observatory.

They tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth, according to four studies in Wednesday’s journal Nature.

It was not only the first fast radio burst traced to a source, but the first emanating from our galaxy. Astronomers say there could be other sources for these bursts, but they are now sure about one guilty party: magnetars.

Magnetars are incredibly dense neutron stars, with 1.5 times the mass of our sun squeezed into a space the size of Manhattan. They have enormous magnetic fields that buzz and crackle with energy, and sometimes flares of X-rays and radio waves burst from them, according to McGill University astrophysicist Ziggy Pleunis, a co-author of the Canadian study.

The magnetic field around these magnetars “is so strong any atoms nearby are torn apart and bizarre aspects of fundamental physics can be seen,” said astronomer Casey Law of the California Institute of Technology, who wasn’t part of the research.

There are maybe a dozen or so of these magnetars in our galaxy, apparently, because they are so young and part of the star birth process, and the Milky Way is not as flush with star births as other galaxies, said Cornell University Shami Chatterjee, who wasn’t part of either discovery team.

This burst in less than a second contained about the same amount of energy that our sun produces in a month, and still that’s far weaker than the radio bursts detected coming from outside our galaxy, said Caltech radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek. He helped spot the burst with handmade antennas.

These radio bursts aren’t dangerous to us, not even the more powerful ones from outside our galaxy, astronomers said.

The ones that come from outside our galaxy and travel millions or billions of light-years are “tens of thousands to millions of times more powerful than anything we have detected in our galaxy,” said co-author Daniele Michilli, an astrophysicist at McGill and part of the Canadian team.

Scientists think these are so frequent that they may happen more than 1,000 times a day outside our galaxy. But finding them isn’t easy.

“You had to be looking at the right place at the right millisecond,” Cornell’s Chatterjee said. “Unless you were very, very lucky, you’re not going to see one of these.”

Even though this is a frequent occurrence outside the Milky Way, astronomers have no idea how often these bursts happen inside our galaxy.

“We still don’t know how lucky we got,” Bochenek said. “This could be a once-in-five-year thing or there could be a few events to happen each year.”

Bochenek’s antennas cost about $15,000. Each is “the size of a large bucket. It’s a piece of 6-inch metal pipe with two literal cake pans around it,” the doctoral student said. They are crude instruments designed to look at a giant chunk of the sky — about a quarter of it — and see only the brightest of radio flashes.

Bochenek figured he had maybe a 1-in-10 chance of spotting a fast radio burst in a few years. But after one year, he hit pay dirt.

The Canadian observatory in British Columbia is more focused and refined but is aimed at a much smaller chunk of the sky, and it was able to pinpoint the source to the magnetar in the constellation Vulpecula.

Because the bursts are affected by all the material they pass through in space, astronomers might be able to use them to better understand and map the invisible-to-us material between galaxies and “weigh” the universe, said Jason Hessels, chief astronomer for the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, who wasn’t part of the research.

Astronomers have had as many 50 different theories for what causes these fast radio bursts, including aliens, and they emphasize that magnetars may not be the only answer, especially since there seem to be two types of fast radio bursts. Some, like the one spotted in April, happen only once, while others repeat themselves often.

Michilli said his team has traced one outburst that happens every 16 days to a nearby galaxy and is getting close to pinpointing the source.

Some of these young magnetars are only a few decades old, “and that’s what gives them enough energy to produce repeating fast radio bursts,” Cornell’s Chatterjee said.

Tracking even one outburst is a welcome surprise and an important finding, he said.

“No one really believed that we’d get so lucky,” Chatterjee said. “To find one in our own galaxy, it just puts the cherry on top.”

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Eta brings heavy rains, deadly mudslides to Honduras

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm had weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that battered the coast, but it was moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America was on high alert.

National Politics

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

National Politics

Trump backers demand Michigan vote center ‘Stop the count!’

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

National Politics

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

National

Nurse practitioner field grapples with question of whether to standardize curriculum nationwide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Luther and Lee Zurik
Nurse practitioners are questioning their own education at some colleges. There’s no national standard on how to educate nurse practitioners, while medical education for doctors was standardized more than 100 years ago.

Latest News

National

Standard of Care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A professor assigns a movie report for a graduate-level course leading a student to question the quality of her education. The education of nurse practitioners is not standardized like medical doctors, which instituted standards more than 100 years ago.

News

Angels flying in Harlow Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
U.P. Home Health & Hospice place angels for the month to lift spirits

News

Pre-K to 4th grade students return to Nice Community Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Contact tracing done after employee tests positive for COVID-19

National Politics

Election 2020: Still no clear winner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says "we believe we will be the winners" while the Trump campaign has taken legal action aimed at vote counts.

News

Florence County Schools will switch to Virtual learning on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
wo individuals at Florence County Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, causing the school district to make the decision to switch to virtual learning beginning on Thursday, November 5.

News

Finlandia University to host Feeding America mobile food pantry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Finlandia’s campus pastor says the event is an opportunity for the university to help its neighbors in need.