Angels flying in Harlow Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Angels are in the air at Harlow Park in Marquette.

U.P. Home Health and Hospice launched its first ever “World of Angels” this week.

Volunteers put together at least 35 handmade angels and placed signs in the park. It gives people a chance to have their spirits lifted, honor those touched by Hospice, and understand the organization’s meaning. The angels will be in the park for the rest of November.

The organization’s Director of Community Services, Kori Tossava, says these angels can help spread the message that Hospice is all about living.

“It’s being surrounded by friends and family for comfort and peace," Tossava said, "and angels bring all of those feelings with you.”

She says an indoor component of “World of Angels” will be introduced later in the coming weeks. People can also take part in a raffle to win one of four angel baskets that will be given out each week for the rest of the month, just by liking the organization’s Facebook page.

