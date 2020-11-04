Advertisement

2020 Latest: Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.
Michigan elections.
Michigan elections.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLUC) - President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.

The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says in a statement Wednesday that the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

He says a suit was filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims “to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.”

Michigan is a critical battleground state that helped deliver Trump the presidency four years ago, along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Neither Wisconsin or Pennsylvania has been called yet.

In response, Ryan Jarvi, the Press Secretary for Attorney General Dana Nessel, said “Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately.”

JUST IN: This is a developing story.

Posted by TV6 & FOX UP on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

After a statement issued by President Trump's 2020 campaign manager hinting at the possibility of a lawsuit being filed...

Posted by Michigan Department of Attorney General on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

