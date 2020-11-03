Advertisement

The room where it happens: Processing a record number of absentee ballots in Marquette

A dozen election workers are assigned to the task of handling 6,600 early ballots at Marquette City Hall.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a record number of absentee ballots to process in Tuesday’s presidential election, the Marquette City Clerk says a dozen election workers are assigned to the task at Marquette City Hall.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge just because of the sheer numbers,” said Kyle Whitney. “Absentee balloting has been increasing for a while, but what it means on the ground is that it’s a lot more work for our office staff ahead of time.”

Whitney is thankful he has enough workers on Election Day.

“Everything I’ve heard from clerks locally and across the state is that their numbers of workers for the November election put them in a much more comfortable place than they’ve been in some number of years, and that’s true here, too.”

Workers couldn’t touch the ballots until polls opened Tuesday morning. Whitney says 6,600 absentee ballots were returned in Marquette, as of Monday afternoon. The city has about 15,000 registered voters.

Twelve workers are running the ballots between four different tabulators Tuesday. They can’t leave the room until they’re finished.

More than three million Michigan citizens cast absentee ballots, said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

“Ballots come in through the mail,” Benson said. “Clerks then verify the signature of the voter to confirm their identity before the ballot is prepared to be tabulated. Then on Election Day, the ballots are sorted into precincts and run through machines.”

Two million more voters are expected to cast ballots Tuesday, Benson said, possibly surpassing Michigan’s total turnout record set in 2008 when just more than 5 million Michigan residents cast ballots.

Benson says while the record number of absentee ballots may slow down counting in larger communities, she expects results from U.P. clerks to come in at a reasonable time.

“Now in the Upper Peninsula, and other jurisdictions around the state, you might get results much sooner, and we’re going to report results as we have them,” said Benson. “But in terms of the full, unofficial tabulation, Friday at the latest is our estimate.”

That might delay statewide totals in the presidential race, where Michigan has 16 electoral college votes at stake.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer hopes to avoid potential move back to Phase 3 in Upper Michigan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and TV6 News Team
The governor will be meeting with health officials Wednesday to discuss the potential move back to Phase 3.

News

Gov. Whitmer gives a coronavirus update to TV6's Andrew LaCombe

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Gov. Whitmer gives a coronavirus update to TV6's Andrew LaCombe

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Houghton County residents vote on important races at the polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Precinct 2 residents cast their ballots at the Calumet Colosseum.

News

Full interview with Robert Kulisheck former head of the Political Science Department at NMU

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Deputies find missing person dead in Bessemer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Gogebic County Search and Rescue divers found the body of a Bessemer resident in a privately owned pond, according to a press release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.

State

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches “Be Kind to Your Mind” campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched a media campaign last week promoting free mental wellness counseling.

News

Full interview with former Politic Science Professor at NMU Steve Nelson

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Dickinson County sees big voter turnout to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According to poll workers at the Department of Public Works in Breitung Township, more than 400 ballots had been cased in person, by noon central time.

News

Full interview with Director and Editor of Rural Insights David Haynes

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

The impact of absentee ballots on election results

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
The latest numbers show Marquette County has nearly 15,000 absentee ballots turned in.