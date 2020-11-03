The impact of absentee ballots on election results

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A rise in absentee ballots in Upper Michigan could create surprise results.

That’s according to to David Haynes, the Director and Editor of ‘Rural Insights’ and a Political Science Professor at Northern Michigan University.

He says the unknown characteristics of who is voting through an absentee ballot could create unexpected results.

“We are seeing in the Upper Peninsula dramatic increases in absentee ballot applications and the number of turned in," says Haynes. "In some cases double the last presidential election in 2016.”

The latest numbers show Marquette County has nearly 15,000 absentee ballots turned in.

This is followed by Houghton and Delta County.

