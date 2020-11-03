Advertisement

Several bars in Sault Ste. Marie listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

The possible exposure dates were the evenings of October 31 and November 1.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) has identified, through contact tracing, the following locations as possible exposure sites for COVID-19:

  • Alpha Bar, 105 W Portage Ave, Sault Ste. Marie
  • The Merch, 108 Spruce St W, Sault Ste. Marie
  • Savoy Bar, 117 W Portage Ave, Sault Ste. Marie

If you visited any of these locations between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on October 31 and November 1, 2020, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date. Symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.

Anyone experiencing one or more of the symptoms listed below, should immediately quarantine themselves and seek testing:

  • Fever (Take a temperature twice a day, AM and PM)
  • Coughing
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose or congestion
  • Shortness of breath or trouble breathing
  • Loss of taste or smell

CCHD will continue its investigation into the spread of COVID-19 and may contact you if you are identified as a close contact to those affected by the virus.

With evidence of community spread, community mitigation strategies and restrictions are in place to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible. Please take every possible opportunity to practice prevention and social distancing.

Please note, receiving a COVID-19 test after an exposure does not mean that you will not develop symptoms or test positive at a future time within your 14-day period.

Residents can contact the CCHD with questions at 906-635-1566, option 6, and leave a message. Call 911 if there is an emergency.

