NICE School District closed Tuesday for Pre-K through 4th grade

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be no school Tuesday for pre K through 4th grade students in the Nice Community School District.

Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says he received information Monday night there needs to be some contact tracing and potential quarantining involving school personnel.

Classes will resume Wednesday. DeAugustine says anyone impacted by contact tracing or quarantining will be notified by late morning tomorrow.

