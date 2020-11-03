Advertisement

Near-Record Warmth to Continue on Wednesday

Plan on Somewhat Cooler Weather Thursday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday: Sunny and warm

Highs: 60s to near 70 west, 50s to near 60 east

Thursday: Sun mixed with some clouds, not as warm

Highs: 50s north, 60s south

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 60s

Saturday: Sun mixed with some clouds, breezy and warm

Highs: 60s to around 70

Warm weather will continue through the weekend.  The main frontal zone will push through Upper Michigan early next week producing showers and cooler temperatures.

