Near-Record Warmth to Continue on Wednesday

Wednesday: Sunny and warm

Highs: 60s to near 70 west, 50s to near 60 east

Thursday: Sun mixed with some clouds, not as warm

Highs: 50s north, 60s south

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 60s

Saturday: Sun mixed with some clouds, breezy and warm

Highs: 60s to around 70

Warm weather will continue through the weekend. The main frontal zone will push through Upper Michigan early next week producing showers and cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.