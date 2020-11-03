Near-Record Warmth to Continue on Wednesday
Plan on Somewhat Cooler Weather Thursday
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday: Sunny and warm
Highs: 60s to near 70 west, 50s to near 60 east
Thursday: Sun mixed with some clouds, not as warm
Highs: 50s north, 60s south
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: mainly 60s
Saturday: Sun mixed with some clouds, breezy and warm
Highs: 60s to around 70
Warm weather will continue through the weekend. The main frontal zone will push through Upper Michigan early next week producing showers and cooler temperatures.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.