Munising students spread the word about voting

Students and staff throughout the school district also take part in a mock election.
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - While people went out to the polls, Munising High School students went out to spread the word about voting.

Social studies teacher Eric Lynch brought some of his students outside the school and stand on the side of M-28 with non-partisan signs for passing drivers.

Lynch also held a mock election throughout the district so students and staff could choose who they would vote for President, Michigan Senator, and the U.S. House and 109th State House races.

“Just to see that there are young people getting out to vote," he said, "encouraging older people to vote, and voting themselves when they can, it’s really important to me as an educator and also as an American to see that happening and to see there is hope for our country.”

Madison Hancock, a junior, explained that it was exciting to spread the message and gain experience while taking part in the mock election.

“It was kind of cool to know what we are going to do in our future and be a part of seeing what everyone does in the real world,” she stated.

Exactly 275 people took part in the mock election. Nearly 69% of the respondents favored President Donald Trump to get re-elected, while around 24% chose former Vice President Joe Biden.

