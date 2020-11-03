Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches “Be Kind to Your Mind” campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched a media campaign last week promoting free mental wellness counseling.

The “Be Kind to Your Mind” campaign promotes the use of Michigan’s free and confidential stay well counseling line.

The campaign aims to combat stigma with seeking help in times of COVID-19, whether it’s anxiety, depression, or other mental wellness concerns.

Michelle Grunert, from Pathways Community Mental Health, says the campaign’s purpose is to reach out to as many people in need as possible.

“The Michigan statewide ‘Be Kind to Your Mind’ campaign is definitely reaching out to Michiganders and providing as much access to services and staying safe at the same time. There are websites, there are crisis lines, there are texting lines. So, I think the goal is to try to reach as many people as possible and normalize this very difficult time,” she said.

According to the MDHHS press release on Oct. 28 announcing the campaign, “More than one-third of American adults report symptoms of depressive and/or anxiety disorder—triple the rate reported in 2019.”

A survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control in June, “found more than one in 10 U.S. adults had considered suicide in the past 30 days. That rate was more than double what was reported in 2019.”

For more information, you can visit the list of hotlines and resources here.

