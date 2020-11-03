Marquette County election officials expect a smooth-running election day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Election officials in Marquette County anticipate an unproblematic Election Day.

Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney said they plan to have lines flowing swiftly throughout the day. This is particularly to avoid long lines and large crowds which can be hazardous during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few things that will be monitoring include voter turnout, COVID-19 precautions, absentee ballot counts, election results, and comparisons to the 2016 and 2018 elections in Marquette County.

We will also be keeping a close eye the 109th State House District race between Dem. Sara Cambensy and Rep. Melody Wagner.

