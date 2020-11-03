Election Day weather win

Conditions will be comfortable as you head out to the polls today. Sunshine, dry, and warm weather prevail. This pattern sticks around all week as an upper-level ridge brings warmer air to the Great Lakes this week! Unseasonably warm air will push our highs atleast 10° above normal. Our next shot of precipitation comes Sunday night as rain ahead of a cold front, which moves in on Monday.

Today: Sunny, dry, and warm

Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and dry

Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm

Highs: Upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

HIghs: Mainly 60s

Sunday: Cloudy and warm

Highs: Upper 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.