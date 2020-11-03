Advertisement

Election Day weather win

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Conditions will be comfortable as you head out to the polls today. Sunshine, dry, and warm weather prevail. This pattern sticks around all week as an upper-level ridge brings warmer air to the Great Lakes this week! Unseasonably warm air will push our highs atleast 10° above normal. Our next shot of precipitation comes Sunday night as rain ahead of a cold front, which moves in on Monday.

Today: Sunny, dry, and warm

  • Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and dry

  • Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm

  • Highs: Upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

  • Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

  • HIghs: Mainly 60s

Sunday: Cloudy and warm

  • Highs: Upper 50s

