Dickinson County sees big voter turnout to the polls on Election Day

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson County has had a big turnout for in-person voting on Tuesday. According to poll workers at the Department of Public Works in Breitung Township, more than 400 ballots had been cast in person, by noon central time.

Zach Beauchamp, a Quinnesec resident who voted at the precinct, said he was happy to be there in person.

“I know that coronavirus has taken so much away from us, but we’re just doing as best as we can,” he told a TV6 reporter.

In Iron Mountain, at Bay College West, poll workers said that it was a steady turnout as well. According to them, more than 320 voters had been in the one room at the college, to cast their vote by noon central.

At all polling locations in the county, most voters, like Craig VanPembrook, said the atmosphere was busy, but the workers are doing a great job helping.

“I felt very safe. It was moving along quickly; It makes me feel good because I ran into a lot of people that I haven’t see in a long time. That tells me there’s a lot of people coming out to vote in person,” he told TV6.

At Bay College West, they even have a little spray gun where they can clean down the tables and pens after each use, to keep patrons safe.

In addition to the presidential election, there is also a new millage on the ballot, for the Dickinson County Healthcare System that the hospital is asking Dickinson County voters to support the work of the Medical Care Access Coalition. This helps secure health coverage and prescription assistance for more than 1,000 area residents annually. The proposed property tax levy of 0.1 mills, or 10 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, would raise an estimated $93,245 in the first year.

Many of the candidates for the county, are running uncontested besides Dickinson County commissioner Barb Kramer, running against Dale Alessandrini.

