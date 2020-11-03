Advertisement

Dickinson County sees big voter turnout to the polls on Election Day

According to poll workers at the Department of Public Works in Breitung Township, more than 400 ballots had been cast in person, by noon central time.
Voters in Breitung Township cast their ballots.
Voters in Breitung Township cast their ballots.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson County has had a big turnout for in-person voting on Tuesday. According to poll workers at the Department of Public Works in Breitung Township, more than 400 ballots had been cast in person, by noon central time.

Zach Beauchamp, a Quinnesec resident who voted at the precinct, said he was happy to be there in person.

“I know that coronavirus has taken so much away from us, but we’re just doing as best as we can,” he told a TV6 reporter.

In Iron Mountain, at Bay College West, poll workers said that it was a steady turnout as well. According to them, more than 320 voters had been in the one room at the college, to cast their vote by noon central.

At all polling locations in the county, most voters, like Craig VanPembrook, said the atmosphere was busy, but the workers are doing a great job helping.

“I felt very safe. It was moving along quickly; It makes me feel good because I ran into a lot of people that I haven’t see in a long time. That tells me there’s a lot of people coming out to vote in person,” he told TV6.

At Bay College West, they even have a little spray gun where they can clean down the tables and pens after each use, to keep patrons safe.

In addition to the presidential election, there is also a new millage on the ballot, for the Dickinson County Healthcare System that the hospital is asking Dickinson County voters to support the work of the Medical Care Access Coalition. This helps secure health coverage and prescription assistance for more than 1,000 area residents annually. The proposed property tax levy of 0.1 mills, or 10 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, would raise an estimated $93,245 in the first year.

Many of the candidates for the county, are running uncontested besides Dickinson County commissioner Barb Kramer, running against Dale Alessandrini.

Follow TV6 and FOX UP on Facebook for live updates at the polls.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer hopes to avoid potential move back to Phase 3 in Upper Michigan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and TV6 News Team
The governor will be meeting with health officials Wednesday to discuss the potential move back to Phase 3.

News

Gov. Whitmer gives a coronavirus update to TV6's Andrew LaCombe

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Gov. Whitmer gives a coronavirus update to TV6's Andrew LaCombe

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Houghton County residents vote on important races at the polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Precinct 2 residents cast their ballots at the Calumet Colosseum.

News

Full interview with Robert Kulisheck former head of the Political Science Department at NMU

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Deputies find missing person dead in Bessemer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Gogebic County Search and Rescue divers found the body of a Bessemer resident in a privately owned pond, according to a press release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.

State

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches “Be Kind to Your Mind” campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched a media campaign last week promoting free mental wellness counseling.

News

Full interview with former Politic Science Professor at NMU Steve Nelson

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Full interview with Director and Editor of Rural Insights David Haynes

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

The impact of absentee ballots on election results

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
The latest numbers show Marquette County has nearly 15,000 absentee ballots turned in.