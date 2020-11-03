Deputies find missing person dead in Bessemer

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic County Search and Rescue divers found the body of a Bessemer resident in a privately owned pond, according to a press release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.

At around noon on Tuesday, the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a missing person in the City of Bessemer who had not been seen since Monday evening. Deputies responded and conducted an initial search of the area, focusing their efforts on a pond.

Divers from the Gogebic County Search and Rescue were able to recovery a 57-year-old deceased resident in the pond.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of the family.

Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Michigan State Police Wakefield Post and Gogebic County Search and Rescue.

