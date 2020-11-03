Calumet dominates WEST-Pac All-Conference Volleyball
Copper Kings have Player, Specialist and Coach of the Year
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - WEST-PAC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
2020 ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS
Player of the Year: Elli Djerf Calumet OH Senior
Defensive Specialist of the Year: Cami Johnson Calumet L Senior
Coach of the Year Kate Bonacorsi Calumet
FIRST TEAM
Larissa Anderson, Negaunee S Senior
Halle Beauchamp, Gwinn MB Senior
Helen Beiring, Calumet MB Sophomore
Natalie Bel,l Negaunee MB Junior
Kristi Keranen, Calumet S Senior
Marina Kero, Hancock MB Senior
Anslee Runsa,t Iron Mountain OH Junior
Tianna Taylor, Gwinn OH Senior
Maryellen Trewhella, Houghton OH Senior
Stella Wickstrom, Houghton MB Sophomore
SECOND TEAM
Hannah Deloughary, Ishpeming L Junior
Micaela Geborkoff, Houghton S Junior
Lexi Hagan, Iron Mountain L Senior
MaryBeth Halonen, Calumet OH Junior
Jordanna Hardy, Gwinn OH Junior
Sierra Hendrickson, Negaunee DS Senior
McKenna Kegley, West Iron County S/RS Senior
Kami Klein, Hancock OH Junior
Eliina Miilu, Gwinn MB Senior
Lizzie Torola, Calumet MB Junior
