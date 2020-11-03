Advertisement

Calumet dominates WEST-Pac All-Conference Volleyball

Copper Kings have Player, Specialist and Coach of the Year
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - WEST-PAC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

2020 ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS

Player of the Year: Elli Djerf Calumet OH Senior

Defensive Specialist of the Year: Cami Johnson Calumet L Senior

Coach of the Year Kate Bonacorsi Calumet

FIRST TEAM

Larissa Anderson, Negaunee S Senior

Halle Beauchamp, Gwinn MB Senior

Helen Beiring, Calumet MB Sophomore

Natalie Bel,l Negaunee MB Junior

Kristi Keranen, Calumet S Senior

Marina Kero, Hancock MB Senior

Anslee Runsa,t Iron Mountain OH Junior

Tianna Taylor, Gwinn OH Senior

Maryellen Trewhella, Houghton OH Senior

Stella Wickstrom, Houghton MB Sophomore

SECOND TEAM

Hannah Deloughary, Ishpeming L Junior

Micaela Geborkoff, Houghton S Junior

Lexi Hagan, Iron Mountain L Senior

MaryBeth Halonen, Calumet OH Junior

Jordanna Hardy, Gwinn OH Junior

Sierra Hendrickson, Negaunee DS Senior

McKenna Kegley, West Iron County S/RS Senior

Kami Klein, Hancock OH Junior

Eliina Miilu, Gwinn MB Senior

Lizzie Torola, Calumet MB Junior

