Work on roundabout/road repair project in Munising nearly done for the year

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The $15.5 million roundabout and road repair project in Munising is nearly complete for the year. The project included a total reconstruct of M-28 in downtown Munising and the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of M-28 and H-58.

The work also includes road repair on M-28 all the way out to Christmas, but that work will be completed next year. For now the roundabout is open to traffic and crews are finishing up some last work before the end of the season.

“It’s been a project that has been on M-DOT’s radar for a long time and it’s an important project for the city of Munising in terms of an update and aesthetic upgrade for the entire downtown area,” said Dan Weingarten, M-DOT Communication Representative.

Crews are also staging equipment and materials so they can resume the project as soon as possible in the spring. Again, the full project is expected to be finished by the end of next summer.

