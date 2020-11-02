VAST Insurance Agency in Marquette holding open enrollment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you don’t have health insurance or need to make changes to your health insurance plan for next year, you can do so now.

Marquette’s Vast Insurance Agency annual open enrollment is open from now until Dec. 15.

Those who don’t have health insurance through an employer, a spouse or Medicare are eligible to sign up and enroll in a healthcare plan.

Tanner Wagner, risk advisor at VAST, says once open enrollment closes, it’s difficult to enroll in a plan.

“It’s certainly something that can catch people by surprise if they reach out to us mid-year and say ‘you know, I don’t have any coverage I’d like to buy health insurance’ and we really have to tell them without a recent qualifying event or an involuntarily loss of coverage, you can’t buy it mid-year.”

Wagner says you can make these changes over the phone or online through Healthcare.gov, VAST’s website, or contacting your insurance agent.

