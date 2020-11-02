Advertisement

U.S. Natural Track Luge Team might not compete in World Championship and World Cup races next year

The United States Natural Luge Team might not be competing in Europe in 2021.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States Natural Luge Team might not be competing in Europe in 2021.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, the United States Natural Luge Team is looking to decide whether they’ll be competing in Europe at the beginning of next year.

Keith Whitman, United States Natural Luge Team coach, says he’s been speaking with the team’s parent organization in Lake Placid, New York and has been keeping his team updated.

“I would say if you go by numbers, I’d say 95% chance we’re not going. However, I am leaving the door open, looking at science and what’s being said, looking at Europe each day as the numbers are coming in.”

Whitman says if the team decides to go, there will be strict guidelines teams must follow.

"We’re tested each morning before we go to the tract for training, we’re tested at the site before we go to the starting house, there’s no spectators. A lot of procedures which causes me some concern as to the safety of the athletes.

However, if the team decides not to go, Torrey Cookman, a member of the United States Natural Luge Team, says there will be big opportunities for local community members to watch the team practice at Lucy Hill.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the public around here. We’ll have more sliders out at the hill using the track, so the track will really benefit, and people will be able to watch us slide.”

Whitman says he wants to make sure the team will be safe before making a decision on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NICE School District closed Tuesday for Pre-K through 4th grade

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says he received information Monday night there needs to be some contact tracing and potential quarantining involving school personnel.

Coronavirus

MDHHS adding new long-term care facility data fields, Adult Foster Care, Homes for the Aged info in weekly report

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
New fields being included in addition to cumulative cases and deaths about patients and staff, are new cases and deaths among both residents and staff.

Peninsula Federal Credit Union opens new building

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
After two years of planning and building, the staff is all moved in and the 22,000 square foot building is open to members.

News

TV6 Canathon goes virtual to help food pantries

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
In addition to keeping participants safe, collecting money rather than cans allows each pantry to purchase specific products they need.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases still increasing at higher rate, 293 cases added Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.5%. There are also 59 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Marquette City Police report no major incidents on Halloween

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Police Captain Mike Laurila says the quiet holiday weekend was likely due to COVID-19 causing fewer to participate.

Press Release

Cleveland-Cliffs applauds President Trump’s actions to address imports of laminations, cores from electrical steel

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Cleveland-Cliffs' wholly-owned subsidiary, AK Steel, is the sole producer of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in the United States, and all of North America.

News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Marquette County murder case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the body found behind the Ojibwa Casino in Marquette County.

News

Work on roundabout/road repair project in Munising nearly done for the year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Work on the roundabout and road repair project in Munising is just about complete for the year; it will resume in the spring for the final phases

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan healthcare systems, hospitals address recent surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Medical facilities in Upper Michigan are coming together to encourage the public to come together as Yoopers to fight COVID-19.