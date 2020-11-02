U.S. Natural Track Luge Team might not compete in World Championship and World Cup races next year

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States Natural Luge Team might not be competing in Europe in 2021.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, the United States Natural Luge Team is looking to decide whether they’ll be competing in Europe at the beginning of next year.

Keith Whitman, United States Natural Luge Team coach, says he’s been speaking with the team’s parent organization in Lake Placid, New York and has been keeping his team updated.

“I would say if you go by numbers, I’d say 95% chance we’re not going. However, I am leaving the door open, looking at science and what’s being said, looking at Europe each day as the numbers are coming in.”

Whitman says if the team decides to go, there will be strict guidelines teams must follow.

"We’re tested each morning before we go to the tract for training, we’re tested at the site before we go to the starting house, there’s no spectators. A lot of procedures which causes me some concern as to the safety of the athletes.

However, if the team decides not to go, Torrey Cookman, a member of the United States Natural Luge Team, says there will be big opportunities for local community members to watch the team practice at Lucy Hill.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the public around here. We’ll have more sliders out at the hill using the track, so the track will really benefit, and people will be able to watch us slide.”

Whitman says he wants to make sure the team will be safe before making a decision on Nov. 29.

