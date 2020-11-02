UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases still increasing at higher rate, 293 cases added Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 293 coronavirus cases Monday, in combined Sunday and Monday totals. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) no longer reports case counts on Sundays.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 8 cases

Baraga: 15 cases

Chippewa: 12 cases

Delta: 35 cases, 6 deaths, 37 recoveries

Dickinson: 52 cases, 25 recoveries

Gogebic: 20 cases, 3 deaths, 7 recoveries

Houghton: 24 cases, 83 recoveries

Iron: 13 cases, 16 recoveries

Keweenaw: 3 cases, 2 recoveries

Luce: 5 cases

Mackinac: 7 cases

Marquette: 65 cases

Menominee: 27 cases, 16 recoveries

Ontonagon: 4 cases, 5 recoveries

Schoolcraft: 3 cases

As of Monday, November 2 at 5:45 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 6,354 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,958 are considered recovered and 129 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.5%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

With the climbing cases in Upper Michigan, U.P. hospitals released a joint statement encouraging Yoopers to come together to fight COVID-19. Read that statement here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 59 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 2. Twenty-two patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). (Previously, data was reported as separate lists of patients and those in the ICU. They are now corrected to show that hospitalized patient lists include those in the ICU).

Aspirus hospitals have ten coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has two coronavirus patients, who are both not in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has nine coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has nine coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 24 coronavirus patients, with nine of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has four coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 157,708 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.48 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 2.

Michigan reported 6,709 new cases Monday (combined Sunday and Monday totals, so an average of 3,354 cases per day). So, the state’s total cases are up to 184,889. Seventeen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,357 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 121,093. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020, WLUC. All rights reserved.