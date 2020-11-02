Advertisement

U.P. Children’s Museum Fundraiser this Thursday

The Museum is partnering with Getz’s Clothiers for a shopping day fundraiser/sale this Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. .
By James Kuckkan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Thursday, Getz’s and the U.P. Children’s Museum are teaming up for one of the easiest fundraisers you could hope to participate in.

The fundraiser is a shopping day, held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Getz’s. With the code CHILDRENS at checkout, you’ll save 20% on your purchase, and 5% of all proceeds will be going towards the Children’s Museum. There will also be an hourly sock drawing every hour, and with your name entered, you have the chance to win a pair of free socks.

If you can’t make it down to Getz’s however, there are other ways to donate or give back to the Children’s Museum. Small donations can be made in-person, and these can be anything from financial gifts to simply giving a few books to the Museum for them to use during programs. Any small amount helps the Marquette staple.

At the same time, if you’re unable to do either, sometimes the easiest way to show support is the simplest: just drop by for a visit. The Museum is complete with layers of exhibits, all fun and educational, for kids to participate in and engage with. Everything from live animals to interactive displays about the digestive system, the inside of an airplane cockpit, or even a whole model train set. There are separate playtimes interspersed throughout the day to allow the staff ample time to clean between visits and keep groups relatively small to ensure social distancing. You can set up a playtime from either 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. by calling 906-226-3911.

Jim Edwards, an educational coordinator for the Museum, was adamant about the responsibility he feels towards making sure children are both healthy, and educated, saying, “For example.... when we take out some of the animals and let the kid’s play, it’s not just about teaching them what animal they’re holding and where it comes from.... it’s about teaching them empathy and interaction.”

You can find more information on the Getz’s fundraiser at the U.P. Children’s Museum Facebook Page here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.P. Children's Museum Fundraiser

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A discussion with Jim Edwards, an educational coordinator for the U.P. Children's Museum, about an upcoming fundraiser with Getz's Clothiers, as well as a look at some of the Museum's programs and exhibits.

News

LMAS Announces Free Flu Shots and COVID-19 National Guard Testing Sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
List of time and Locations LMAS is offering Free Flu Shots and Covid-19 testing.

News

Power Outages in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Sunday's winds knocked out power to thousands in Upper Michigan.

News

2 grades at Gilbert Elementary move to remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
All second and third grade students will be online starting Monday due to a COVID-19 case and close contacts.

Latest News

News

Residents at Menominee Health Services received a special visit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
With visitation cancelled, many residences at Menominee Health Services have not been able to see their families.

News

Munising church celebrates the dead for All Saints Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
All Saints Day, on November 1, is a day where members of the church celebrate all lives lost that year.

News

Velodrome Coffee Company: The one-stop-café for java and bike service

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The dream of a combined café and bike shop now a reality for Velodrome Coffee Company in Marquette.

News

Entertainment center in Marquette listed as potential exposure site

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superior Entertainment Center in Marquette has been identified as a possible exposure site.

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.