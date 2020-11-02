U.P. Children’s Museum Fundraiser this Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Thursday, Getz’s and the U.P. Children’s Museum are teaming up for one of the easiest fundraisers you could hope to participate in.

The fundraiser is a shopping day, held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Getz’s. With the code CHILDRENS at checkout, you’ll save 20% on your purchase, and 5% of all proceeds will be going towards the Children’s Museum. There will also be an hourly sock drawing every hour, and with your name entered, you have the chance to win a pair of free socks.

If you can’t make it down to Getz’s however, there are other ways to donate or give back to the Children’s Museum. Small donations can be made in-person, and these can be anything from financial gifts to simply giving a few books to the Museum for them to use during programs. Any small amount helps the Marquette staple.

At the same time, if you’re unable to do either, sometimes the easiest way to show support is the simplest: just drop by for a visit. The Museum is complete with layers of exhibits, all fun and educational, for kids to participate in and engage with. Everything from live animals to interactive displays about the digestive system, the inside of an airplane cockpit, or even a whole model train set. There are separate playtimes interspersed throughout the day to allow the staff ample time to clean between visits and keep groups relatively small to ensure social distancing. You can set up a playtime from either 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. by calling 906-226-3911.

Jim Edwards, an educational coordinator for the Museum, was adamant about the responsibility he feels towards making sure children are both healthy, and educated, saying, “For example.... when we take out some of the animals and let the kid’s play, it’s not just about teaching them what animal they’re holding and where it comes from.... it’s about teaching them empathy and interaction.”

You can find more information on the Getz’s fundraiser at the U.P. Children’s Museum Facebook Page here.

