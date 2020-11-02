Advertisement

Uber, Lyft offer discount to polling locations

Each company is offering half-off rides to election sites.
Each company is offering half-off rides to election sites.(Source: WLS, LYFT, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ride-share rivals Uber and Lyft can agree on at least one thing, they want you to vote.

To that end, both companies are offering discounts to polling locations.

Lyft says it’s expanding the ride-to-vote effort it started in 2018 by offering even more free and discounted rides to the polls.

On election day, the company is offering half off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop box using the code 2020VOTE.

Uber is offering half off round-trip rides to and from polling locations up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.

The company is also partnering with Pizza to the Polls to deploy food trucks across 25 cities.

Pizza to the Polls is a nonpartisan, nonprofit initiative founded in 2016 with a mission to deliver food to crowded polling sites.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 4-year-old girl's rescue came a day after a 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in the city.

National

5 dead in Vienna shooting; attacker sympathized with IS

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Austria’s top security official said authorities believe there were several well-armed gunmen involved and that a police operation to find them was still ongoing.

National

Trump, Biden make final pitches to battleground state voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Both campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Biden’s options for winning the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful.

National

Man accused in string of church fires in Louisiana sentenced to 25 years behind bars

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The suspect reportedly admitted to setting the fires because of the religious character of the buildings in an attempt to raise his persona as a “Black Metal” musician.

National

Man sentenced for burning down three historically Black churches in La.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The suspect reportedly admitted to setting the fires because of the religious character of the buildings in an attempt to raise his persona as a “Black Metal” musician.

Latest News

National Politics

In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

National

After 13-year-old son's death from COVID-19, heartbroken Mo. mother urges caution

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The teenager died two days after he was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. His mother says he had no underlying medical conditions.

National Politics

US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a decision that applies nationwide, a Chicago federal judge rejected the rule that had taken effect recently after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a hold on the policy following lawsuits.

News

NICE School District closed Tuesday for Pre-K through 4th grade

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says he received information Monday night there needs to be some contact tracing and potential quarantining involving school personnel.

National

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 6 hours ago