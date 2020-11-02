Tuesday Should be the First Above Average Day in Nearly Three Weeks

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

Highs: near 50 into the 50s, warmest west half of the Upper Peninsula

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer

Highs: around 60, coolest eastern portions

Thursday: Sun mixed with some clouds…a little cooler

Highs: 50s to around 60, warmest southern sections

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

Highs: mainly in the 60s

Temperatures will stay well above average through at least the weekend. The next best chance of rain should hold off until at least next Monday.

