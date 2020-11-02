Tuesday Should be the First Above Average Day in Nearly Three Weeks
Warm Weather will Then Last Through the Rest of the Week
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and warmer
Highs: near 50 into the 50s, warmest west half of the Upper Peninsula
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer
Highs: around 60, coolest eastern portions
Thursday: Sun mixed with some clouds…a little cooler
Highs: 50s to around 60, warmest southern sections
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer
Highs: mainly in the 60s
Temperatures will stay well above average through at least the weekend. The next best chance of rain should hold off until at least next Monday.
