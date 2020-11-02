Advertisement

Ryan Report - November 1, 2020

This week, Don Ryan honors this year’s winner of the Carl V. Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Dan Mazzuchi.
By Don Ryan
Nov. 2, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan honors this year’s winner of the Carl V. Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Dan Mazzuchi.

Mazzuchi accepted his award in a small ceremony at the TV6 station in late October, after the coronavirus pandemic canceled his planned public ceremony in March 2020.

Learn more about the award and Dr. Mazzuchi in the videos in this story. Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

