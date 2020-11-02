Residents at Menominee Health Services received a special visit

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Menominee Health Services nursing home received a special visit Sunday afternoon.

With visitation cancelled, many residences at Menominee Health Services have not been able to see their families.

However, Bay Area Search and Rescue volunteers visited the facility today to give the residents something new to look forward to in light of COVID-19 closings.

“I had seen they did this at a different facility and it looked like it was a hit there so I reached out to them and they were generous to come to Menominee to do that and do a little walk around the building and visited the windows of our residents,” said Katie Corey, housekeeping and laundry supervisor.

Corey says the facility wanted something different to surprise their residents with.

“We wanted to think of something a little outside the box. Something that we could do to brighten our resident’s days.”

And Corey says this was it.

"This was a big deal for us because it was something special and a lot of them love animals and it was just something that we could provide for them

According to the nursing home staff, residents even made sure they didn’t take their daily nap so they wouldn’t miss the excitement.

“I actually got teary eyed from some of the residents' reactions and their faces. It was priceless and it was just really neat to see them so happy.”

Corey says the nursing home staff is working on planning more events like todays to brighten their resident’s days.

