Power Outages in Upper Michigan

(WAGM)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAFTER, Mich. - Cloverland Electric Cooperative has approximately 225 outages remaining this morning after Sunday’s high winds caused widespread outages across its Eastern Upper Peninsula service area. Outage numbers reached 4,100 Sunday afternoon.

Cloverland crews worked into the night until safety rest was required. Restoration efforts will resume this morning to restore remaining outages. Members with access to www.cloverland.com and Facebook can stay current on restoration efforts and the latest updates available. Cloverland’s outage viewer map is available through Cloverland.com or the free SmartHub app.

Cloverland reminds the public to stay safe and stay clear of downed power lines or tree limbs on power lines. Members should report any safety hazards to Cloverland or local law enforcement agencies.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It serves over 43,000 meters for 33,500 homes and businesses in Chippewa, Delta, Mackinac, Luce and Schoolcraft counties.

