Peninsula Federal Credit Union opens new building

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Peninsula Federal Credit Union officially opened its new building Monday with a ribbon cutting. After two years of planning and building, the staff is all moved in and the 22,000 square foot building is open to members.

The CEO says the old building was too small and there was never enough parking. This new building offers more parking and plenty of room for expansion.

I’d like to thank the community and our membership for having the support and confidence in us to be able to continue to serve them," said Jim Beneskey, CEO of Peninsula Federal Credit Union.

Peninsula Federal Credit Union serves nearly 13,000 members in the U.P. The credit union hopes to sell its previous building.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.