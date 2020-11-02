Advertisement

November warm-up?!

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong winds from this past weekend have diminished. Many locations recorded peak wind gusts at least 45pm with Big Bay reaching a 71mph. Today southwesterly winds will gust near 30mph. After an active trend, this week will remain rather quiet and dry! THIS IS THE WEEK TO GET YOUR YARD WORK DONE! An upper-level ridge of high pressure on the west coast will move in over the Great Lakes for this week. It will bring a warmer air mass. In fact, temperatures will quickly reach into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy early on, turning partly cloudy during the afternoon

  • Highs: Low to mid-40s

Election Day: Sunny and warmer

  • Highs: Low 50s on the west, upper 40s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

  • Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm

  • Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Sun mixed with clouds and warmer

  • Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

  • Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds increasing with showers moving in late in the afternoon across the west

  • Highs: Mainly 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First week of November kicks off with a breeze and sunny breaks Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
A drier air pattern flows over the U.P. with above average temps trending the next seven days.

Forecast

Blowing snow potential in the U.P. Sunday due to powerful wind and the lake effect

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:50 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Icy roads, poor visibility possible with snowfall and winds exceeding 40 mph.

Forecast

Windy and Warmer Saturday; Colder, Windy and Snowy on Sunday

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Plan on a Windy, Warmer Saturday

Forecast

An active and windy weekend ahead

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A front will bring active weather this weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Chilly Weather Continues Friday with a Breezy Warmup Saturday

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Chilly Friday, a Breezy Warmup Saturday

Forecast

When our next front brings rain/snow this weekend

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Light precip ends today with another round this weekend.

Forecast

Colder Air Filters into Upper Michigan Thursday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Back to Colder Temperatures Thursday

Forecast

When rain/snow moves in today

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A front brings rain/snow this afternoon.

Forecast

A Brief Warmup Expected Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Plan on a Brief Warmup Wednesday

Forecast

Sunshine returns before midweek precip

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A beautiful day before more rain and snow.