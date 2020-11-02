November warm-up?!

Strong winds from this past weekend have diminished. Many locations recorded peak wind gusts at least 45pm with Big Bay reaching a 71mph. Today southwesterly winds will gust near 30mph. After an active trend, this week will remain rather quiet and dry! THIS IS THE WEEK TO GET YOUR YARD WORK DONE! An upper-level ridge of high pressure on the west coast will move in over the Great Lakes for this week. It will bring a warmer air mass. In fact, temperatures will quickly reach into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy early on, turning partly cloudy during the afternoon

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Election Day: Sunny and warmer

Highs: Low 50s on the west, upper 40s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm

Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Sun mixed with clouds and warmer

Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds increasing with showers moving in late in the afternoon across the west

Highs: Mainly 50s

