Munising church celebrates the dead for All Saints Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Eden Lutheran Church celebrated lives lost this year during a Facebook live ceremony Sunday.

The day after Halloween is traditionally known as All Saints Day. Pastor Ann Gonyea prayed and lit candles for everyone in the community that died this year plus the nearly 230,000 lives lost due to COVID-19.

She said they celebrate the holiday every year with families in the church, but because of the ongoing health crisis, things looked different this year.

“Our church and I know all the churches are just looking for ways to keep some meaningful connections with folks so that we can continue to walk with people as they grieve,” Gonyea said.

The church also had a bonfire worship Sunday evening naming all of the fallen Saints of this past year.

