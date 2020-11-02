Advertisement

Marquette Senior High School football team continues best season in more than a decade

The MSHS Football team celebrates a touchdown.(WLUC)
The MSHS Football team celebrates a touchdown.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Senior High School football built on their best season in more than a decade on Saturday with a 38-0 home playoff win over the Reeths-Puffer Rockets.

It was Marquette’s first playoff win at their new field, and first playoff win at all since 2010. On top of that, the team had a great year, going 5-1, and winning the Great Northern Conference for a second straight season.

In a year as odd as this one, it would have been easy to phone it in, and write off the tough season to a terrible year like 2020, but Marquette fought, and impressed, and had some things go their way as well, like avoiding COVID-19 cancellations.

“Getting through the six games, now seven games is huge,” said Marquette head coach Eric Mason. "There’s not a lot of teams that got to this point as far as the number of games, and the success obviously makes it even better, and we’re going to have a really tough opponent next week in Mount Pleasant and we have to go there. We’re going to have to bring out best game and hopefully things will work out for us.”

As coach Mason said, it’ll be a tough matchup this week as Marquette now travels to take on Mount Pleasant. The Oilers went 5-1 this season, their only loss to undefeated powerhouse Midland. This will be the hardest game yet for Marquette, but they plan to keep playing their brand of football.

“You’ve got to stay within yourselves, stay humble, stay grounded, and just continue to do what got us here, and you know, those things we’ll just continue to harp on the kids and you know, I can’t be more happy for them, more than anything else," said Mason. "It’s just a great feeling for them, they worked hard, and they stuck with it. Again, they got comfortable, with being uncomfortable.”

The date and kickoff time for Marquette’s game against Mount Pleasant is still to be determined at this time.

