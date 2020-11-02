Marquette City Police report no major incidents on Halloween

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trick-or-treating looked a little different this Halloween. According to Marquette City Police, the holiday was also quieter than it has been in recent years.

Captain Mike Laurila says no major incidents were reported over the weekend. He says this is likely due to fewer people participating in the usual Halloween activities because of COVID-19.

Even concerning reports such as drunk driving, Laurila says it was about the same as any other weekend for the department.

“A lot of people are staying indoors,” Laurila explained. “A lot of people don’t want to be involved with social gatherings. Given what’s going on, I think there was relatively probably the same amount of incidences that we deal with on a regular basis on the weekends throughout the year.”

Laurila says the department is glad kids were able to find safe ways to trick-or-treat despite the pandemic.

