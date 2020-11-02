LMAS holds drive-thru covid testing and flu shot clinic in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A drive-thru covid testing and flu shot site was held in Alger County Monday. The Alger County Road Commission garage in Munising was the site.

The event was hosted by the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties District Health Department, also known as LMAS. The drive-thru was free as long as you had a photo id and were over 18. With the holidays approaching and an increase in covid cases, LMAS officials say these kinds of clinics are very important.

“With the uptick in cases in all of our counties we wanted to have a drive-thru testing site available to all of our communities and we wanted to combine it with flu shots and kill two birds with one stone and with the holidays coming up people need to get tested now and have it available to them,” said Bobbi Ayotte, LMAS Drive-Thru Testing Incident Commander.

LMAS will have between 500-1,000 covid tests available at each upcoming drive-thru. The results come back in about five to seven days. The upcoming clinics are Friday November 6 in St. Ignace, Saturday the 7th in Newberry and Saturday the 14th in Manistique.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.