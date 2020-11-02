Advertisement

LMAS Announces Free Flu Shots and COVID-19 National Guard Testing Sites

(LMAS/MGN/WLUC)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Free Coronavirus testing and free flu shots will be offered in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties in November.

The free testing is being offered by the Michigan National Guard in partnership with LMAS District Health Department, Munising Memorial Hospital, Mackinac Straits Health System, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the Alger County Road Commission, Luce County Road Commission, Alger County Sheriff’s Department, Luce County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Management in all four counties, and Lake Superior State University.

The locations, dates, and times are listed below.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site and Free Flu Shot Schedule:

Monday, November 2, 2020 11:00am - 6:00pm Alger County Road Commission E9264 M28 Munising, MI 49862

Friday, November 6, 2020 11:00am - 6:00pm Little Bear East Arena 275 Marquette St., St. Ignace Mi 49781 St. Ignace, MI 49781

Saturday, November 7, 2020 10:00am - 4:00pm Luce County Road Commission 12920 Co Rd 457 Newberry, MI 49868

Saturday, November 14, 2020 10:00am - 4:00pm Schoolcraft County Road Commission 332N East Road Manistique, MI 49854

Residents do not have to show symptoms of the virus to be tested, nor do they need a doctor’s note. No appointment is needed to receive testing or to receive a flu shot. Identification is required. Testing and flu shots are only available for those 18 years and older.

Alger, Luce and Schoolcraft are drive through events, and participants must remain in their vehicle at all times. Mackinac is a walk through event. Participants will be instructed on where to park and to wait in their vehicle until being called into Little Bear East Arena.

For all events, and whether getting a COVID test or a flu shot or both, please wear a cloth face covering (the National Guard will instruct you on lowering the mask for COVID testing).

