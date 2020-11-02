Lake Superior Community Partnership to hold webinar about Holiday Season shopping

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, November 10th at 11 a.m. that will discuss what to expect during this Holiday shopping season. Matt Wagner, National Main Street Center, Inc. Vice President of Revitalization Programs will be presenting on innovative ideas for the business community as we approach an unusual holiday season this year. He will touch on social media promotions, managing safety protocols, and how to still create a positive shopping experience for customers. There will also be a question and answer portion for those tuning in.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership is hosting this webinar in collaboration with the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development Authorities from Marquette, Negaunee and Ishpeming.

The webinar is available for free online and is open to the public. To pre-register go to bit.ly/holidayshoppingwebinar.

Questions can be submitted prior to the webinar to Emily Tardiff at etardiff@marquette.org. For those who may not be able to tune in on November 10th, a recording of the webinar will be available on marquette.org following the virtual event.

For more information on the webinar, contact Emily Tardiff at etardiff@marquette.org.

