Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance welcomes new managing director

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance has a new managing director.

Mark Bromley has been an executive committee member for the alliance and a strong volunteer to the group. He took over the position on October first after coming out of retirement.

“As many of you know, Mark has been a member of our Executive Committee and a strong contributor to our past successes, including most recently his incredible efforts in the distribution of $164,000 of grant revenues to 55 Iron County businesses,” said Rick Kent, the ICECA President. “In the last few months Mark has volunteered countless hours to help support our local businesses and keep the ICECA operational. The other Trustees and I are very grateful for Mark’s efforts and leadership and pleased that we were able to persuade him to come out of retirement and take on this challenge. Join me in welcoming Mark to his new role and please give him your complete support.”

Bromley says he is eager to work with the community.

“We’ve got a number of challenges of course, but we have a lot of opportunities as well. That’s what I’m going to focus on. It’s real interesting because we’re here in Iron County but we work with so many organizations throughout the U.P.,” he told TV6.

Bromley says he hopes to focus on businesses and get them the information they need.

Mark can be reached at mark@iron.org or 906-284-3975.

