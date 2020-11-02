Advertisement

Honors For MSU’s Ricky White

Michigan State University Spartans logo.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Monday named Michigan State receiver Ricky White as co confeence freshman of the week. White has also been named the national true freshman of the week by Pro Football Focus. A native of Marietta, Georgia, White set an MSU freshman single game record with 196 receiving yards on eight catches in the win at Michigan this last Saturday. It tied for seventh most overall in a game in MSU history.

