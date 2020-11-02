High School football playoffs round two matchups
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A number of UP teams have advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Here are those matchups:
DIVISION THREE
Marquette @ Mount Pleasant, TBA
DIVISION FOUR
Sault Ste. Marie @ Ludington, Friday 7 p.m.
DIVISION FIVE
Kingsford @ Reed City, Saturday 1 p.m.
DIVISION SIX
Negaunee @ Westwood, Friday 7 p.m.
Calumet @ Menominee, TBA
DIVISION EIGHT
Gwinn @ Iron Mountain, Friday 6 p.m.
West Iron County @ Bark River-Harris, TBA
8-PLAYER
DIVISION ONE
Newberry @ Pickford, TBA
DIVISION TWO
Rapid River @ Cedarville, Friday 7 p.m.
Lake Linden-Hubbell @ North Central, Saturday 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.