High School football playoffs round two matchups

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A number of UP teams have advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Here are those matchups:

DIVISION THREE

Marquette @ Mount Pleasant, TBA

DIVISION FOUR

Sault Ste. Marie @ Ludington, Friday 7 p.m.

DIVISION FIVE

Kingsford @ Reed City, Saturday 1 p.m.

DIVISION SIX

Negaunee @ Westwood, Friday 7 p.m.

Calumet @ Menominee, TBA

DIVISION EIGHT

Gwinn @ Iron Mountain, Friday 6 p.m.

West Iron County @ Bark River-Harris, TBA

8-PLAYER

DIVISION ONE

Newberry @ Pickford, TBA

DIVISION TWO

Rapid River @ Cedarville, Friday 7 p.m.

Lake Linden-Hubbell @ North Central, Saturday 1 p.m.

