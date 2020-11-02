Hancock native Alex Nordstrom traded to Green Bay Gamblers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - A Hancock hockey player is continuing his amateur hockey career tonight a little closer to home. Forward Alex Nordstrom has been traded from Fargo to the Green Bay Gamblers.

The 19 year old played 34 games in Fargo last year, netting 9 goals and 11 assists. Before that he played with for Grand Prairie in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, and of course Hancock High School.

Nordstrom is also currently committed to play at Michigan Tech.

The Gamblers season begins this Saturday against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.