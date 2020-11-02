2 grades at Gilbert Elementary move to remote learning

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two grades at Gilbert Elementary School move to remote learning Monday.

According to a Sunday evening Facebook post, the Gwinn Area Community Schools were contacted Sunday afternoon by the Marquette County Health Department regarding a COVID-19 case and close contacts for some adults and students in second and third grade classes at Gilbert Elementary.

Gwinn Area Community Schools have been working with the MCHD, admin and teachers to make decisions and contacts with persons directly involved.

All Gilbert second grade students are moving to remote learning starting Monday, November 2nd, through Wednesday, November 11th. In-person instruction will resume on Thursday, November 12th.

All Gilbert third grade students are moving to remote learning starting Monday, November 2nd, through Friday, November 13th. In-person instruction will resume on Monday, November 16th.

Again, this move to remote learning is due to COVID-19 close contact exposures among some students and staff at these grade levels.

You can read more on the Gwinn Area Community Schools Facebook page.

