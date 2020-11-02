Advertisement

2 grades at Gilbert Elementary move to remote learning

(WLUC/CDC)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two grades at Gilbert Elementary School move to remote learning Monday.

According to a Sunday evening Facebook post, the Gwinn Area Community Schools were contacted Sunday afternoon by the Marquette County Health Department regarding a COVID-19 case and close contacts for some adults and students in second and third grade classes at Gilbert Elementary.

Gwinn Area Community Schools have been working with the MCHD, admin and teachers to make decisions and contacts with persons directly involved.

All Gilbert second grade students are moving to remote learning starting Monday, November 2nd, through Wednesday, November 11th. In-person instruction will resume on Thursday, November 12th.

All Gilbert third grade students are moving to remote learning starting Monday, November 2nd, through Friday, November 13th. In-person instruction will resume on Monday, November 16th.

Again, this move to remote learning is due to COVID-19 close contact exposures among some students and staff at these grade levels.

You can read more on the Gwinn Area Community Schools Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.P. Children’s Museum Fundraiser this Thursday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Jim Edwards, an educational coordinator for the U.P. Children's Museum, about an upcoming fundraiser with Getz's Clothiers, as well as a look at some of the Museum's programs and exhibits.

News

U.P. Children's Museum Fundraiser

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A discussion with Jim Edwards, an educational coordinator for the U.P. Children's Museum, about an upcoming fundraiser with Getz's Clothiers, as well as a look at some of the Museum's programs and exhibits.

News

LMAS Announces Free Flu Shots and COVID-19 National Guard Testing Sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
List of time and Locations LMAS is offering Free Flu Shots and Covid-19 testing.

News

Power Outages in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Sunday's winds knocked out power to thousands in Upper Michigan.

Latest News

News

Residents at Menominee Health Services received a special visit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
With visitation cancelled, many residences at Menominee Health Services have not been able to see their families.

News

Munising church celebrates the dead for All Saints Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
All Saints Day, on November 1, is a day where members of the church celebrate all lives lost that year.

News

Velodrome Coffee Company: The one-stop-café for java and bike service

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The dream of a combined café and bike shop now a reality for Velodrome Coffee Company in Marquette.

News

Entertainment center in Marquette listed as potential exposure site

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superior Entertainment Center in Marquette has been identified as a possible exposure site.

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.