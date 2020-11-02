First week of November kicks off with a breeze and sunny breaks Monday
A drier air pattern takes over with above average temps trending the next seven days.
A large-scale high pressure ridge builds upstream of the U.P., producing a drier and warmer air mass over the region with temperatures trending above seasonal throughout the week. The high pressure pattern changes over the weekend in advance of the next weather system, bringing a chance of rain in the U.P. on Sunday.
Monday: Partly cloudy, westerly breezes gusting over 25 mph
Highs: 40s
Election Day Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 50
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: 60
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 50s
Friday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 60
Saturday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 60
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 50s
