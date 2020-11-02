First week of November kicks off with a breeze and sunny breaks Monday

A large-scale high pressure ridge builds upstream of the U.P., producing a drier and warmer air mass over the region with temperatures trending above seasonal throughout the week. The high pressure pattern changes over the weekend in advance of the next weather system, bringing a chance of rain in the U.P. on Sunday.

Monday: Partly cloudy, westerly breezes gusting over 25 mph

Highs: 40s

Election Day Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: 60

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 60

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

