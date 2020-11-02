DONATE NOW: Virtual TV6 Canathon

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Donate today to “Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor!”

WLUC-TV6 has decided to transform the annual TV6 Canathon into a virtual event.

By making the TV6 Canathon virtual it greatly reduces the chance of COVID 19 infection by all those traditionally involved in the event. Many businesses are temporarily closed or operating at reduce capacity, schools throughout the region are open on a week-by-week basis because of the spread of COVID 19 and the food pantries have greatly modified their operating procedures due to safety concerns.

In order to facilitate donations from throughout the region, TV6 has developed a TV6 Canathon website which makes it easy to donate directly to your local food pantry. The website, www.tv6canathon.com, will allow for donations immediately.

The Virtual TV6 Canathon runs November 2 through December 11, 2020. Area residents can donate by check, money order, PayPal or credit/debit card.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, The Munising News in Alger County, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, and Media Brew in Marquette County for stepping up and supporting the 2020 Virtual TV6 Canathon.

Virtual TV6 Canathon 2020, with area partners. (WLUC)

