Velodrome Coffee Company: The one-stop-café for java and bike service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cyclers, you have the opportunity to get your bikes geared up for winter -- all the while enjoying a cup of fresh coffee or tea indoors at Velodrome Coffee Company.

Known officially as VeloServ Bike Company, the shop opened for business this past Wednesday and is located right next to the café's service counter.

It offers full bike service and repairs including tune-ups, suspension, drivetrain and wheel-building.

It was a collaboration in the making with Velodrome owners Brice Sturmer, Paul Vafa and the bike shop’s manager Alex Fields.

“It’s kind of a unique setup. I know these are actually a little more common around Europe to see the bike shops and cafes stuck together. We like to combine our passions around here and it’s been a long-time dream to incorporate this into the company,” said Fields.

VeloServ Bike Company is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The complete list of services are found via their website: VeloServ Bike Co.

