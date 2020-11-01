Advertisement

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Ontonagon County reports first death.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 204 coronavirus cases Saturday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Baraga: 9 cases
  • Chippewa: 1 cases
  • Delta: 39 cases
  • Dickinson: 38 cases
  • Gogebic: 12 cases
  • Houghton: 9 cases
  • Iron: 8 cases
  • Keweenaw: 0 cases
  • Luce: 3 cases
  • Mackinac: 4 cases
  • Marquette: 48 cases, 1 death
  • Menominee: 14 cases, 1 death
  • Ontonagon: 8 cases, 1 death
  • Schoolcraft: 9 cases

As of Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 6,074 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,862 are considered recovered and 123 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.1%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

Because of the recent rise in cases in the eastern Upper Peninsula, there is free COVID-19 testing in Alger, Luce and Mackinac counties next week. Click here for dates and times.

With the increase in cases in Delta County, OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group said, “At OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, we have seen an uptick in patients we are caring for. We still have capacity and have a Ministry-wide plan in place for any surge in COVID cases needing hospitalization.”

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 50 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of late Thursday, Oct. 29. Twenty-one patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 30 or Oct. 31. (Previously, data was reported as separate lists of patients and those in the ICU. They are now corrected to show that hospitalized patient lists include those in the ICU).

Aspirus hospitals have ten coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one coronavirus patient who is not in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has six coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has two patients, with neither in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 21 coronavirus patients, with ten of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 152,935 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.42 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 31.

Michigan reported 3,792 new cases Saturday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 178,180. Thirty-one new deaths were reported statewide. Twenty deaths were identified during a Vital Records review. In total, 7,340 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 121,093. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

