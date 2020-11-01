Advertisement

Trump Parade held on US-41 in Chassell Township

Supporters rally together in their trucks and cars with three days until the Election Day
Vehicular parade traveling through the City of Marquette in support for President Trump.
Vehicular parade traveling through the City of Marquette in support for President Trump.(Noel Navarro)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, people from the Houghton County area decided to rally together with their vehicles to show their support of President Donald Trump.

Dozens of trucks and cars paraded along the northbound side of US-41, with other supporters standing on the side of the road, all to spread one clear message: “Four more years.”

The parade’s organizer, Darrel Coponen, believes Trump will win this race by a long shot.

“I’m seeing that President Trump has a ton of support,” Coponen said. "If you just look at the rallies, the praise, and everything else that’s going on, from what I am seeing, he has it by a landslide.”

One of the event’s participants, Sandra Myers, was impressed with the turnout, especially with the election just right around the corner.

“I just have never attended anything like this,” she said, "and I am so excited by the support and the patriotism here.”

With Michigan currently leaning towards former Vice President Joe Biden’s favor, it is still unclear who will take the state on Election Day, as well as other key swing states that could decide who wins the White House.

Coponen’s father, Paul, not only hopes for Trump to get re-elected, but also for a country that is brought together.

“I just hope that people are praying for this nation,” he stated, "to unite the people, godly principles, and solid and moral values that we could be a people and united as one again.”

Darrel Coponen has a message for any voters who are still undecided on the two candidates.

“Take a look at it,” Coponen said. "What kind of country do you want? Do you want to have a country that is people for the government or government for the people?”

Trump supporters hoped their voices were heard with the election just three days out. Voters will either cast their ballot for four more years of Donald Trump or for a new president -- Joe Biden -- this Tuesday.

