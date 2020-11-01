Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s student organizations came together to host the first ever ‘Trunk or Treat’ on campus.

Cars full of eager kids lined up to get their share of Halloween candy.

NMU Greeks, band members and other organizations decorated the trunks of their cars to go along with the holiday festivities.

Within 30 minutes of the start of the event, there were 73 cars and 287 people that showed up to the event.

The line of cars stretched all the way down Fair Avenue.

“This is a great turnout,” special event coordinator Anna Watson said. “We hope to do this again in the future for sure.”

To find out about more NMU student events, follow their Instagram page: @nmu_specialevents.

