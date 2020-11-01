Rivers powers Colts past Lions

Advertisement

Rivers threw three touchdowns in the second quarter to beat the Lions.
Rivers threw three touchdowns in the second quarter to beat the Lions.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Indianapolis Colts a double-digit lead and they beat the Detroit Lions 41-21 on Sunday.

Rivers picked apart Detroit’s defense while completing 23 of 33 attempts, mostly short passes to the outside or over the middle. The 38-year-old quarterback also showed he still has some arm strength to go along with his savvy touch.

The Colts were healthy and looked rested and ready to roll after being idle last week and improved to 3-0 after a bye under coach Frank Reich.

