Lions announce roster moves ahead of Sunday matchup

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have activated cornerback Justin Coleman from injured reserve and released running back Bo Scarbrough. The Lions announced the moves Saturday.

Detroit hosts Indianapolis on Sunday. The Lions also signed tight end Isaac Nauta to the active roster from the practice squad, and they signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins to the practice squad. Coleman has been out of the lineup with a hamstring injury since he was hurt in a season-opening loss to Chicago. Coleman’s return would bolster the depth of a secondary that has been without cornerback Desmond Trufant for much of the season.

